WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has tested positive for COVID-19.

Foley took to Twitter tonight and announced that he came down with the coronavirus after a recent virtual signing. He's been under quarantine in a hotel room for the past 18 days.

"I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days. Please continue to take this virus seriously - mask up, social distance, look out for one another. Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year," Foley wrote.

Foley noted in his video that he participated in a virtual signing back on Saturday, December 18. He said there were two other people in the room with him, who both had their masks on, but Foley took his off to help with the signing. One of the men in the room experienced symptoms later that night, and reported them to Foley. Foley added that he waited the 5 days before getting tested, and has been in the hotel ever since.

Foley said his symptoms from COVID-19 include body aches, loss of smell, affected hearing, and being easily fatigued. He said one of the worst parts is missing out on holidays with his family, including Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Foley asked people to take the coronavirus very serious. He admitted that he could've done better as far as following COVID-19 guidelines goes, especially after being so adamant about people wearing their masks.

Foley also revealed that he's dramatically cut back on work during the pandemic as in the past 11 months he's worked just 2 reality TV shows, 4 virtual signings, 2 personal appearances, and the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view for The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" segment. He noted that in those 11 months he's had 12 coronavirus tests.

Foley's positive COVID-19 diagnosis is likely why WWE has not announced him for Monday's Legends Night edition of RAW.

This is the second time Foley has self-quarantined since the pandemic hit. We noted back in April how Foley announced that he would be sending free videos to fans as a way to help spread positive energy during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Foley noted then that he was in self-isolation and wouldn't be able to reunite with his family for a few weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

Stay tuned for updates on Foley. You can see his full tweet with video below: