WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has chimed in on The Undertaker and Goldberg’s recent opinions about modern day wrestlers being “soft” and the locker room drastically changing in recent years.

Foley tweeted, “Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were. Just my opinion.”

Goldberg said on After The Bell with Corey Graves that younger talents need to grow thicker skin and accept criticism.

“…Times are quite different than they were back then today but people are soft, people take offense to things way too quickly. Get a little thicker skin, boys and girls, that’s all I can say.”

Foley is widely acknowledged as one of the toughest wrestlers in the history of the business.

