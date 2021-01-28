WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is in agreement with The Undertaker’s recent take that the younger crop of wrestlers “lack an edge to them” and that the current WWE product is “soft.”

While speaking on the latest episode of After The Bell with Corey Graves, Goldberg delved into how the locker room has changed and “not for the better” in 2021.

“I don’t think things could go like they did back in the day in the current day,” said Goldberg (h/t/ Inside the Ropes) before responding to Graves about Undertaker’s recent criticism.

“When you hear the comments about me coming back and doing one or two matches a year, how people are like, ‘He doesn’t deserve it, he never paid his dues, he was never on the road and these people are on the road…’ Hey, man, people forget very quickly what all of us did back in the day to earn the spot we are in the now – and I am one of the luckiest guys in the world.”

He added, “But, yes, I believe, comparatively, the business is soft – but the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different.”

Goldberg went onto ask younger talents to grow a thicker skin and accept criticism.

“Like I said, times are quite different than they were back then today but people are soft, people take offense to things way too quickly. Get a little thicker skin, boys and girls, that’s all I can say.

“When legends came in when I was in the business, in the beginning, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes they brought to our product and one day those young kids are going to be just like me and I hope that karma comes back to bite them in the ass, that’s all I can say. Because at 54 years old, I don’t know one of them that could be doing what I do.”

Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.