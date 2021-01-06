During MLW's Kings of Colosseum event, Salina de La Renta announced she'll be in charge of Fusion next week. In the main event, Ross & Marshall Von Erich will defend their MLW World Tag Team Championships against Los Parks. The Von Erichs successfully retained their championships against The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien and Michael Patrick) in a Texas Tornado Match.

- In two weeks, the 2020 Opera Cup Participant ACH will challenge Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. This will be his first title defense in the new year. In November, he successfully retained the championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr. during the company's Restart episode. Fatu is currently the longest-reigning champion, surpassing 546 days. The CONTRA Unit leader won the title initially at Kings of Colosseum in November of 2019.

- Speaking of CONTRA Unit, former TNA X-Division Champion Daivari has jointed the deadly faction this week. He assisted Simon Gotch and Fatu with their attack on Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver of Injustice. Reed lost his Middleweight Championship to Lio Rush this week, and Jordan was supposed to face Gotch in a Grudge Match during tonight's episode.