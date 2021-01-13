This week on MLW Fusion, Mil Muertes made his debut against Brian Pillman Jr. Muertes dominated the match and took Pillman out with his Straight to Hell finisher (leaping reverse STO), the same finisher he had in Lucha Underground. He will now play an integral role in Salina de la Renta's rivalry against Konnan. These two have been feuding for the last two years on which manager has supremacy in MLW.

- Speaking of Salina, during tonight's broadcast, commentator Rich Bocchini informed the Promociones Dorado owner that he received word that her company was getting bought out by someone else. She refused to say who it was that acquired her company. MLW will release more information on that in the weeks to come.

- Next week, the 2020 Opera Cup Participant ACH will challenge Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. This will be Fatu's first title defense in 2021. In November, he successfully retained the championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr. during the company's Restart episode. Fatu is currently the longest-reigning champion, surpassing 546 days. The CONTRA Unit leader won the title initially at Kings of Colosseum in November of 2019.