Earlier today, MLW announced that they are in talks with working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

The promotion hinted that the talks are moving along at an “imminent pace.”

If it happens, Laredo Kid will defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in MLW soon.

Possible challengers include MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush, Zenshi, Hijo de LA Park, Ikuro Kwon, and Bu Ku Dao.

Laredo Kid won the title on February 16, 2019, at AAA’s Conquista Total event in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.

MLW’s weekly series Fusion airs on Wednesdays at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.