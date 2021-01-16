Since their tag team formation began earlier this month, Natalya and Tamina Snuka have surpassed expectations by creating an unmatched alliance. One trait they both share is that they come from enriched bloodlines of well-distinguished WWE Hall of Famers. Now, these two second and third-generation Superstars have a lot to prove.

In their interview on Talking Smack this week, Natalya explains to hosts Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman what makes them the best tag team out there, and possibly, the future Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I think Tamina would agree that our experience makes us very dangerous," Natalya mentioned right away. "We come from the greatest bloodlines in the world. You think about The Hart Dynasty. My grandfather, Stu Hart, is a Hall of Famer. My father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, is a Hall of Famer. My uncle, Bret Hart, is a two-time Hall of Famer. My [other] uncle, The British Bulldog, is a Hall of Famer. And then, you think about Tamina Snuka. Her father is also a Hall of Famer. So, it's just natural that this greatness just comes together."

Just when the interview was going well, the tables turned when Kayla Braxton mentioned that Tamina has not held has not held a single Women's title during her tenure in WWE. This enraged Tamina.

"She just went straight there. Really? Tamina said with frustration in her voice. I've never held a singles title?"

Nattie decided to speak on Tamina's behalf following Braxton's bold statement. She tries to reassure her and the WWE Universe that soon, the 'Samoan Princess' — as she calls her — will become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I feel like Tamina has been very held down, and that's about to change," Natalya warned. "When you align yourself with the B.O.A.T. - best of all time - it really changes the perspective of everything. And Tamina is destined for greatness. I am incredibly proud to have somebody like her watching my back. She is a 6'1" Samoan princess that will kick your ass."

Although neither woman has announced their entries in the Women's Royal Rumble yet, Natalya is confident that this match will not get in the way of their tag team alliance, or so she thinks.

"We'd be excited to be in the Royal Rumble. It's the road to WrestleMania. Both of us know that," Natalya began. "What you're missing right now is the fact that Tamina and I represent greatness. We represent the best of the best in WWE. And there is nobody better than us; our track records back it up.

"Like I said before, I'm the best of all time. And I would never have anybody in my corner that is not great for me. Tamina represents greatness."

You can watch Natalya and Tamina's full interview on the WWE Network.