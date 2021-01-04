Former three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi looks to reclaim the championship after a victory over El Phantasmo on Night One of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15. The "Ticking Time Bomb" will face the titleholder Taiji Ishimori tomorrow on the second and concluding night of this year's Wrestle Kingdom.

Takahashi successfully countered out of ELP's CR2 with a rollup. He was able to keep ELP's shoulders pinned to the mat for the three count.

Takahashi concluded his 2020 on a high note when he won the Best Of The Super Juniors 27 for a second time. Could 2021 be his year as a four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion?

