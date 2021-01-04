The Guerrillas of Destiny are now the new IWGP Tag Team Champions after defeating the Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) on Night One of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15. This will be their seventh reign with the titles.

With the help of Jado's interferences, Tanga Loa was able to gain the victory for him and his brother.

The Dangerous Tekkers formerly won the titles from Golden Ace (Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi) at Dominion in Osaka-jo Hall in July.

