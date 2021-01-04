During Night One of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15, the company advertised that a new smartphone game called "Strong Spirits" is currently in development.

As of this writing, the company has created a website, Facebook and Twitter page for it, and will be releasing more information about it in the coming weeks.

Check out the first NJPW SS teaser, as revealed during night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 tonight!



There'll be much more great video content coming as we get on the road to our worldwide 2021 launch!



WATCH: https://t.co/GZeJ74wDm9#njpwss #njwk15 — NJPWSS_Global (@njpwss_global) January 4, 2021