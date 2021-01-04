During Night One of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15, the company advertised that a new smartphone game called "Strong Spirits" is currently in development.
As of this writing, the company has created a website, Facebook and Twitter page for it, and will be releasing more information about it in the coming weeks.
Check out the first NJPW SS teaser, as revealed during night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 tonight!— NJPWSS_Global (@njpwss_global) January 4, 2021
There'll be much more great video content coming as we get on the road to our worldwide 2021 launch!
WATCH: https://t.co/GZeJ74wDm9#njpwss #njwk15
The official NJPW STRONG SPIRITS website is now live! https://t.co/HFd1NSYAFI— NJPWSS_Global (@njpwss_global) January 4, 2021
Keep checking back on the site and this account for the latest news!
And look out for the official NJPW SS teaser video released at 8PM JST??!#njpwss