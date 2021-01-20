WWE is reportedly planning for 25,000 fans to attend both nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

As noted earlier, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has revealed that the current plan is for live fans to be in the crowd at WrestleMania 37. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also confirmed the plan. Now @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE is planning on allowing upwards of 25,000 fans on each night.

WWE will then have to decide on what to do after The Grandest Stage of Them All. It was noted that some people within WWE would like a soft “re-opening” of the WWE touring schedule for live TV tapings as continuing with the ThunderDome setup after WrestleMania would come with location-related headaches.

There is still no confirmation that WWE will resume touring after WrestleMania as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

