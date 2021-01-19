At Impact Hard To Kill, the team of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeated the Impact team led by Rich Swann. One of the biggest stories of from the match was AEW World Champion Omega pinning Impact Champion Swann, but another story came before the match where Omega came out wearing a Bullet Club shirt.

While many fans have speculated over an AEW - NJPW partnership, there is no indication that Omega wearing a Bullet Club shirt is a step towards that.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there was no ulterior motive for Omega to wear a Bullet Club shirt. He said that it was simply Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows' idea for Omega to wear the shirt, and Omega obliged.

Bullet Club is trademarked by NJPW, but while fans have been calling this group Bullet Club, Omega, Gallows and Anderson have never been officially been named as such. There is no indication so far that NJPW will take any action in regards to Omega sporting Bullet Club gear outside of NJPW programming.

In regards to an AEW - NJPW partnership, Meltzer noted that The Good Brothers are likely to be in NJPW, as they have expressed their desires to return to the company since leaving WWE. However, there is no indication that Omega or anyone else in AEW will be involved in NJPW in any official capacity, and it also noted that with restrictive travel regulations, any type of partnership would be difficult to pull off at the moment.