NJPW is reportedly close to a new English-language television deal, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer reports that the deal is close enough that an announcement could come at any time.

From 2014 to 2019, NJPW had a television deal with AXS TV. The deal ended when AXS TV was purchased by Anthem Sports and Entertainment, the same company that owns Impact Wrestling.

This news comes hours before the start of the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15. Our live coverage of the event begins tomorrow at 2 AM ET.

Stay tuned for updates on NJPW's television deal.