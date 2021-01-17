NJPW Road to The New Beginning tour kicked off earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The next couple weeks are building to the big show on Saturday, January 30.

Below are today's full results.

* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan (with Bea Priestley) defeated Satoshi Kojima and Yota Tsuji

* Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma

* SHO and Master Wato defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI

Below are results from Friday's episode of NJPW Strong:

* Misterioso defeated Barrett Brown

* TJP defeated Adrian Quest

* Bullet Club (KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo) defeated Fred Rosser, ACH, and Blake Christian