WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about working without his Lucha mask, his journey from CMLL to AAA to WWE, and his relationship with Rey Mysterio, among other topics.

When asked to reveal his “main goal” in WWE, Escobar offered a rather unexpected answer.

“I will give you a peculiar answer. There is one thing I haven’t been able to do, and that is meet Vince McMahon,” revealed Escobar. “I’m committed to this industry, and that is a lifetime commitment. I was born and raised to do this. I think Vince McMahon is a genius, and I want to meet him.

“That, to me, is an immediate goal. He will either like me or hate me, but I will discuss my background with him and what I bring to the table. I need to discuss that with Vince McMahon, and that is one of my most immediate goals,” added Escobar.

Escobar went onto reveal that his other goal is to become the first Mexican-born Superstar to main event a WrestleMania.

“My other goal? I want to be the first Mexican, born and raised, sports entertainer to ever main-event WrestleMania.”

Escobar was due to defend his championship against Curt Stallion on tonight’s episode of NXT [Full Results Here]. However, the match was called off after Stallion suffered an injury in the backstage area.

NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed that Escobar will defend his title next week and if Stallion is mysteriously attacked again, all three members of Escobar’s stable, Legado del Fantasma, will face consequences.