AEW star Nyla Rose announced on Twitter this evening that she will have to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to an immediate family member testing positive for COVID-19.

The former AEW Women's Champion explained that she is sharing this information due to the seriousness of the situation and because she will be missing several things due to having to quarantine.

As noted, Nyla Rose was scheduled to face Leyla Hirsch on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Below is her full statement on the matter:

I've found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I've been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self-quarantine for the next 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend's Virtual Meet & Greet With Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I'm very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be a priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay Safe everyone. Please social distance and Mask Up -NR



