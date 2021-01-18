Former two-time Knockouts Champion ODB confirmed to Chris Van Vliet that she's returning to Impact Wrestling, and might even be able to tie in her food truck — ODB's Meat & Greet Food Truck Co.

"I am actually getting back in the ring," ODB said. So IMPACT obviously called me and that's the cool thing about stuff, I've never burnt a bridge in wrestling. Yeah, we all have our bad moments and stuff and whatever you want to when you want to tell everyone to go F themselves. IMPACT was awesome, TNA was my home and they buzzed me and every time I'm like 'Oh gosh. Oh boy, here we go.'

"But they were like 'Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?' So that's my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB's Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some ass."

ODB wrestled for TNA from 2007 until 2014, then made some sporadic appearances for Impact in the following years.

When asked about who she'd like to face in the ring, ODB had plenty of Knockouts already on her list.

"I see that Jazz is there," ODB responded. "No one's ever seen me and Jazz go at it on TV. And Jordynne Grace is another good one and Taya. I love how the Knockouts are still going as the Knockouts, you know what I mean? They're all so different and they're keeping it good. I just love all those girls. They're a lot younger than me but that will be fun."

No word yet on exactly when fans will see the former champ on Impact. The promotion held its Hard to Kill PPV over the weekend and complete results can be seen here.

You can check out ODB's full comments in the video above.