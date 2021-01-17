TSN Wrestling announced that Leyla Hirsch will now face Penelope Ford this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite instead of Nyla Rose.

As reported yesterday, Nyla Rose announced on social media she will have to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to an immediate family member testing positive for COVID-19.

Below is the updated line-up for this week's AEW Dynamite:

* Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes

* Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)

* Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)

* Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Miro to give an update on his new butler Chuck Taylor

* Jon Moxley in action