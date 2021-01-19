While celebrating his 52nd birthday on Monday, Batista came to grips with his age and admitted that maintaining his jacked physique is going to be "a constant struggle" going forward.

For the sake of "posterity," Batista shared a few shirtless shots on Instagram and joked that everything on his body is about to start sagging soon.

"I'm 52 today so I figured I'd post some gratuitous shirtless shots for posterity," wrote Batista. "I'm expecting everything on my body to start sagging any moment now...It's a constant struggle. I've given up on above the neck but thankfully everything below the waist is holding strong and functioning properly. For now! Counting the days on that as well."

Batista went onto thank God for his good health, especially at the time of a global pandemic.

"Anyway without further adieu I present to you "Douchey Shirtless Selfies #52" ... and on a serious note I thank god every day that I'm in good health and I've lived to be another year older. Especially this year. ????Being the best me I can be. Peace,love and cheers to better days ahead."

Batista, originally a part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class, will be inducted this year instead. As reported earlier, the current plan is to have the Hall of Fame ceremony virtually without fans. Batista will be joined by JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog and The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash) as part of the 2020 Class. There is no word yet on the 2021 Class.

See below for Batista's Instagram post: