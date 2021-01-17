WWE has recently announced the dates for WrestleMania 37 as April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium. While ticket announcements and safety protocols will be announced, there is not word yet on other events such as the WWE Hall of Fame.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the latest plan for the Hall of Fame is to it virtually with no fans. However, he noted that things can change in the future.

It was reported that WWE will be delaying the induction of the 2020 Hall of Fame class in 2021. There is no word yet on whether a 2021 class will be inducted along with the 2020 class.

WWE previously announced Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog and The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash) for the 2020 Class.