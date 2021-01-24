Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Instagram tonight to promote Conor McGregor’s charity shirt ahead of UFC 257.

UFC 257 takes place tonight and the card is headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

Becky Lynch captioned the photo of her daughter Roux and her, “All of us Irish champs stay ready. @thenotoriousmma x @rootsoffight All profits will benefit the childrens health foundation crumlin that supports children’s health In Ireland.”

Lynch has been off of WWE TV since May 11 when she announced her pregnancy on WWE RAW. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their baby daughter on December 7.

As recently noted, Sheamus spoke with Digital Spy sharing that he believes it’s a matter of time until McGregor will be in WWE. The former WWE Champion also revealed he would like to get in the ring with Conor McGregor.

The Conor McGregor shirt is available online here with all profits from sales benefiting the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin that supports Children’s Health in Ireland.

Below is Becky Lynch’s Instagram post: