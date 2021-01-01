WWE RAW Superstar Lana might be legitimately injured if her Instagram account is any indication.

On Thursday night, Lana wished fans a Happy New Year along with two pictures of her wearing braces on her arm and leg.

"Piss off 2020. #happynewyear everyone," wrote the Ravishing Russian.

Lana and Asuka were in line to face former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at last month's WWE TLC pay-per-view event. However, Lana was pulled out of the match after she was viciously attacked by Baszler and Jax on RAW. It was later noted on commentary that Lana suffered an MCL injury to her left knee and a non-displaced radial head fracture on her left elbow.

At the time, it was reported that Lana had suffered injuries in storyline and was expected to be off TV for several weeks.

Charlotte Flair took Lana's place as Asuka's tag team partner at TLC. The duo captured the titles from Jax and Baszler.

See below for Lana's Instagram post: