AEW star Lance Archer could be sporting a whole new look going forward.

On Sunday, The Murderhawk Monster tweeted a photo of a clump of his signature multi-colored hair. It appeared to be Archer's hair on the floor, possibly at a barber shop.

Archer wrote, "Welp!" along with the picture.

Over the past month or so, Archer has transitioned to a babyface character on AEW Dynamite. He was last seen in action in a six-man tag team match during the Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life episode. Archer has been in a feud with Eddie Kingston.

Since Night 2 of AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash was taped last week, it is unlikely fans will see Archer's new look this week.

See below for Archer's tweet: