AEW stars Private Party and their manager Matt Hardy will be returning to Impact Wrestling this week.

Private Party defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm last Tuesday. The win granted them a shot at the Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers at No Surrender.

No Surrender will air live on Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform.

Below is the announced line-up so far for Tuesday’s episode:

* Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack, and a mystery partner vs. Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, and Ken Shamrock

* Private Party & Matt Hardy Return

* Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake

* Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary