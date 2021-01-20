Former WWE announcer Renee Young [real name Renee Paquette] has taken to Twitter to invite her former boss, Vince McMahon, to her Oral Sessions podcast.

Renee sent out the invite after a fan on Twitter asked her to interview McMahon following her recent sit down chat with AEW Chairman Tony Khan.

She tweeted, “Hey @VinceMcMahon you down?!”

After the podcast, Renee thanked Khan for his openness and honesty during their interaction.

Renee tweeted, “Hey hey hey!!! Tuesdays are for Oral Sessions y’all!! And this week I’ve got on the president of @AEW, @TonyKhan! He was so open and honest! So glad to have him on and pick his brain out wrestling, AEW, and just his life!”

As noted, Khan revealed during the podcast that Renee’s husband, Jon Moxley, is currently writing a book.

“I’ve read some of the book he’s writing,” Khan said. “It is awesome, it’s awesome. I love it.”

