Renee Young and Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together after Moxley revealed Renee's pregnancy in November. The couple married in 2017 after dating since 2013 and they both joined WWE at around the same time.

Renee was asked when the first time she met Jon Moxley was during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"He was running down the hallway getting ready to go up and do The Shield entrance. This was me figuring out what wrestling twitter was like. I went, 'Hey, people on the internet for some reason think we're dating.' He goes, 'Well, it looks good on you, babe.' I was like, 'How dare you?' I had no idea, but he always says that was the first time we interacted," recalled Renee.

"We would always go back and forth and talk. I was always close to Summer Rae and she kind of came up the same as all The Shield boys. So, she was really close with all those guys. I would just hang out with them."

Moxley was the first major WWE star to leave the company and sign with AEW. Renee would remain with WWE for another year. During that time, she said her time with the company actually got easier.

"It didn't," Renee answered when asked if there was extra pressure after Moxley left the company. "It actually made my life easier, to be honest. One of the hardest parts was I started doing commentary when he came back from injury. He came back and was coming back as this heel character and calling my husband's matches, while he's this wacky heel, was a really hard spot to be in. Somedays, I would get the feedback of, 'Just call it like a wrestling match. You don't know him', to 'What'd you guys have for dinner for last night? What'd you guys talk about at home over the weekend?' I had no idea how to navigate that."

"So, once he left, it was, 'Oh well, at least I didn't have to deal with that, anymore'. I kind of kept waiting to see if people would maybe treat me a little differently. Even if I'm just sitting in production meetings, every week, 'Are they not going to want me in production meetings?' Since I'm so privy and all of the information going on in WWE. I'm like, 'Are they going to not want me to know this information, so I'm not leaking information on my husband or something?!'"

"But no, none of that ever really happened. If it did, it was a slow enough burn, that I never noticed it."

In November, Moxley revealed on AEW Dynamite that he had "a pregnant wife at home" which was the first mention that Renee was expecting. Usually the expecting mother is the one to reveal her pregnancy but Moxley jumped the gun.

Renee says that she didn't intend for the world to find out that way that she was pregnant but she was glad that Moxley took the initiative.

"I did not intend on it going that way. I'm glad that it went that way because it took all the pressure off of me," revealed Renee. "We were getting down to the nitty-gritty anyway. He was out in Jacksonville. He called me and was like, 'I can just say it, right?' I had just come back from having an ultrasound and everything looked great. The fact that I heard the heartbeat and see the baby, I'm like, 'Yeah, the baby's in there. The baby is doing good.' He just blurted it out in a promo."

Renee noted that her days working for a wrestling company are not necessarily over. She said that she remain open to possibly working with AEW in the future.

"I don't know," Renee answered when asked about her chances of signing with AEW. "Maybe, I'll wrestle Brandi and then, our kids are going to wrestle. Who knows.

"You look at AEW and I think everything they're doing is fantastic. I'm not saying I wouldn't do something there. I for sure would, if the right thing came up, but it's not the thing that I'm chasing down.

"I think my time in WWE was so great and my time in wrestling has been so great, but I don't want to have that be the only thing I do. I don't want to pigeonhole myself as just being the wrestling girl. I'll always have that in my wheelhouse and have that be a thing that I lean on, but I think there are so many things that I want to do. That I think just going right into a wrestling company would sort of taking away from of my whole purpose of wanting to walk away."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.