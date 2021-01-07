Retribution members T-BAR and Reckoning aren't happy with a meme that compares them to the U.S. Capitol Hill Building rioters. The meme replaces a Donald Trump flag with the Retribution logo.

T-BAR tweeted that it was a dumb joke and that he's the only white American in the group.

His full tweet was the following, "I'm the only white American in the group, so this comparison is not only inaccurate, quite frankly it's embarrassing. Take your dumb joke and shove it up your ass."

Reckoning also commented on the meme, calling it trash.

She wrote, "Don't compare us to terrorists. Gtfo with this trash."

As noted on Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to ask Vince McMahon to remove President Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame after the pro-Trump riot.

Below is the meme:

