WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was featured on the season finale of "Cold as Balls" with Kevin Hart. Hart awed at how Flair is still active at the age of 71, and he asked if Flair always had the ability to capture a room.

"Yeah, I probably had that since I was 14 or 15," Flair admitted. "I got in trouble at boarding school when I was 15. I just 'Naitching', overextending your limits."

Flair has had a few health complications over the past couple of years. As a result, Flair has had to try to cut down on drinking. Flair noted that he's not completely sober, but he does not drink at the frequency that he did before saying that growing up being Ric Flair was not a lifestyle that fit him.

"No, [not at the same level]," Flair said. "There's just no guarantees. For me, growing up being 'Ric Flair', it just didn't [match]."

Flair has never been on the shy away from praising his daughter Charlotte. He admits that "I didn't pass the torch. She took it." He also expressed that seeing Charlotte's accomplishments is "bigger than anything I ever accomplished."

"She's incredible," Flair expressed. "She blew right by me. I didn't pass the torch. She took it. [Hart asks if seeing Charlotte's success is the biggest gift he can get] Yes, far bigger than anything I ever accomplished is to see her not just be good but great."

