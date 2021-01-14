WWE Superstar Ricochet took to Twitter to dispel rumors about him leaving WWE.

Ricochet retweeted an article about his WWE departure and wrote, "This is fake."

Lately, there has been much speculation about the future of his WWE career. As noted yesterday, it was believed that Ricochet still has not signed a new contract with WWE.

It's interesting to note there was also a lot of speculation and rumors that he wasn't going to re-sign with WWE back in September.

As of late, he's often booked on WWE Main Event. He defeated Drew Gulak on last week's Main Event episode. It was reported on Tuesday by PWInsider, that Ricochet was among those who were at the Tropicana Field but not used on the RAW broadcast.