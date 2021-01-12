Several WWE Superstars were backstage for last night's RAW but not used.

As noted, WWE had multiple Superstars pulling double duty on last night's RAW. Jeff Hardy, Riddle, Sheamus, and Keith Lee all worked twice this week. There had been some speculation on WWE being short-handed last night because of the reported COVID-19 outbreak that is affecting WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling right now. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre missed last night's show after WWE announced that he was in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test. McIntyre did appear in two pre-recorded video segments from his home, but he did not appear live, and was replaced by Triple H in the main event against Randy Orton.

In an update, PWInsider reports that several RAW regulars were backstage last night but not used. RAW Women's Champion Asuka, RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, Ricochet and Nikki Cross were among the wrestlers at Tropicana Field but not used on the RAW broadcast.

As noted before, last night's WWE Main Event tapings featured Slapjack vs. Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa. These wrestlers were also not used on RAW, although Garza appeared on RAW Talk later in the night. Main Event spoilers can be found at this link.

It will be interesting to see if WWE uses a similar format for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

