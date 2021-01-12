Yesterday, WWE announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19. McIntyre would later address the fans on RAW and assured that he would still wrestle Goldberg at the Royal Rumble, and it was reported after WWE's announcement that WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling are affected by this latest COVID outbreak.

On today's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed three more positive cases of people that have or have just gotten over COVID. This would make it a total four positive COVID-19 cases in WWE thus far including McIntyre.

Meltzer said that there was one case on SmackDown where that talent was scheduled on the show but has now been taken off. There was one case involving "a big star" that has now returned after testing positive and has gone through quarantine, and there is one case in NXT. Meltzer also noted that there may be more absences mainly due to contact tracing.

In regards to McIntyre, the belief is that he tested positive shortly before this week's episode of RAW, most likely the day before on Sunday, as all talent and personnel are required to test before the show. The belief, also, is that it is unlikely that people like Hulk Hogan (67), Jimmy Hart (78) and Goldberg (54) are in immediate danger of contracting the virus.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for further updates.