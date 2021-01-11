WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19.

WWE announced this afternoon that McIntyre has tested positive for the coronavirus, and has been placed in quarantine.

"Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine," the WWE website announcement said.

This is the first time that WWE has publicly announced a positive COVID-19 test. No other details were provided.

McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match on tonight's RAW. He's also set to face WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

