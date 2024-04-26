Wrestlers Who Need To Switch Brands In The 2024 WWE Draft

After his historic Intercontinental Championship reign came to an end at hands of Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40, GUNTHER proclaimed (via a promo on "WWE Raw") that a weight had been lifted of his shoulders. In his reign, GUNTHER felt that he carried a massive target on his back. Since the title has shifted over to Zayn, though, GUNTHER believes that target has been alleviated, subsequently putting him in a position to now hunt for opponents, rather than being the one hunted after. With this objective is mind, we believe GUNTHER may be best served by a change in scenery, comprised of new opponents and new opportunities.

Advertisement

In the 2023 WWE Draft, GUNTHER, along with his Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, was officially assigned to the "Raw" brand. There, GUNTHER ascended in momentous fashion, becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. In this run, GUNTHER defeated a number of notable WWE Superstars, including Jey Uso, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed. With this long string of victories, GUNTHER not only catapulted his own career, but the perception of the Intercontinental Championship as well.

Now that his Intercontinental Championship reign is over, GUNTHER is eager to continue propelling upward. As such, GUNTHER officially declared himself for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Beyond that, though, it seems that GUNTHER is destined to elevate to an even higher level, particularly to that of a world championship.

Advertisement

Currently, WWE's main world titles are held by Damian Priest (of "Raw") and Cody Rhodes (of "SmackDown"). Given that the likes of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are vehemently intent on capturing Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Championship, it is likely that they remain on the "Raw" brand to challenge for the title in the coming months (as well as continuing their feud with one another). Meanwhile, after the 2024 Backlash premium live event, the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently possessed by Cody Rhodes, faces no imminent challenges. This, of course, could partially be resolved by drafting GUNTHER to "SmackDown."

Aside from being a general asset and well-deserved challenger to the Undisputed WWE Championship scene, "The Ring General" also carries forth a bit of history with Rhodes, as the two famously emerged as the final two in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. And ever since that intense face-off, fans have been clamoring to see more from them.

If for nothing else, a move to "SmackDown" provides GUNTHER with fresh prey to hunt — something he seems highly drawn to.

Written by Ella Jay