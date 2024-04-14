Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Express Interest In Challenging For WWE Women's Tag Titles

Fresh off their win at WrestleMania 40, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill returned to action in a tag team match on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." There, they were pitted against a pair of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Unfortunately for Green and Niven, Belair and Cargill wasted little time to take each of them out, and eventually, score the pinfall. With two tag victories now under their belts, Belair and Cargill are now looking to score some gold.

"[Winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions] sounds like a good idea," Belair said in a "SmackDown" exclusive. "Right now, Damage CTRL has those tag team titles, and I got a lot of history with them. We already added Jade to the big three at WrestleMania, and took them down [in six-woman tag competition]. They still got those titles, and I've never been a tag team champion. And I never had nobody at my side like Jade Cargill ... Future tag team champs? What about it? We'll see."

Cargill echoed similar sentiments, stating that, much like Belair, she too is aiming to add some tag team gold to her resume. As such, it seems that the two are keen on setting up a rematch with Damage CTRL, only this time, with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line.

Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and Asuka began their championship reign on January 26 by defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on "WWE SmackDown." In the months following, Sane and Asuka have boasted successful title defenses against the likes of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria, and most recently, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

