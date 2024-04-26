Numerous Backstage Details On 2024 WWE Draft Kicking Off On This Week's WWE SmackDown

It's that time of year again — the time when WWE puts all of its wrestlers in a box, shakes it around, and throws them all back out to see where they land for another 12 months. That's right, it's the 2024 WWE Draft, which begins tonight on "WWE Smackdown" at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it seems that, much like the fans tuning in on Fox and those who have bought a ticket to attend live, even the wrestlers don't know what's in store.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, WWE talent has been kept in the dark about most details when it comes to this year's draft. Outside of upcoming bookings sent to them on their talent relations app, no one knows how the draft will work, whether it will be a full re-draft or just a few people switching shows, or where they themselves will end up. The roster reportedly found out what pool they would be in like the fans did — via social media — and details were still being kept from them as of Friday morning. However, at the time of writing, that may have changed.

The recent decision to switch up the designs and names of both sets of tag team championships has also been taken into consideration when it comes to the draft. Much like the women's championships, the Tag Team Championships are no longer referred to as "Raw" or "Smackdown" titles and are no longer red and blue to indicate which brand they belong to, meaning that if a champion does get drafted, there will be no need for any of the awkward belt-switching that has taken place in the past. However, it has been confirmed that champions (aside from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions) are not eligible to be drafted.

Advertisement