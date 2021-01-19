WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says it just makes sense to book him in a match against The Rock for WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood.

Reigns spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an interview that will be released later this week. Reigns said it makes sense to have him face his cousin at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Hollywood.

"We'll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense," Reigns said of when a match with The Rock makes sense.

He continued, "He's the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made."

A Rock vs. Reigns match has been rumored for a few years now. Rock discussed the potential match on his YouTube channel last year. Paul Heyman recently said that The Rock brought up the idea for a match against The Tribal Chief, and not the other way around.

WWE announced this past weekend that WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.

Stay tuned for more.