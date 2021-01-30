WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has threatened to pull some strings and ban the Ever-Rise t-shirt that Kevin Owens wore on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown [Full Results Here].

Reigns and Owens joined Michael Cole via split-screen for an interview and exchanged some heated words ahead of their Last Man Standing Match this Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Matt Martel, one half of Ever-Rise, responded to Owens’ gesture and tweeted, “Your next Universal Champion with a sick new shirt. EverRise Rules!”

Reigns noticed the tweet and urged fans to purchase the shirt quickly since he will have them taken off WWE Shop after retaining his Universal title on Sunday.

“Better buy these shirts now. Once I retain on Sunday, I’m going to have them banned from @WWEShop,” wrote the Head of the Table.

See below for the tweets:

Better buy these shirts now. Once I retain on Sunday, I’m going to have them banned from @WWEShop . https://t.co/en9cxMFQdS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 30, 2021