According to Oddshark, Ronda Rousey is listed as the second favorite to win the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble. She’s behind Rhea Ripley.

Rousey posted a photo of the odds and wrote, “Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021”

As noted earlier, Stephanie McMahon told TMZ Sports that the company is very hopeful that Ronda Rousey will come back to WWE.

Rousey hasn’t been in a WWE ring since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019. She took time off to try and start a family with her husband Travis Browne.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is on January 31 and will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.