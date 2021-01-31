– Below is the Royal Rumble preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. The live show gets going at 4 pm ET later today and features WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and Daniel Bryan.

– Below is Icons: Revisited with WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and Rikishi telling stories about Yokozuna. Icons: Yokozuna premieres on the WWE Network livestream after the Royal Rumble. It is currently on-demand on the network.

– On last night’s WWE Backstage, Natalya defeated Tamina to earn the #30 spot in tonight’s women’s Royal Rumble. Before the PPV, she’ll be doing a Q&A on Twitter using the hashtag: #ASKNATTIE.