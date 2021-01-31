As noted, Natalya defeated Tamina in Saturday’s WWE Backstage special on FS1 to earn the coveted #30 spot in tomorrow’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

With a huge advantage over the other 29 women, The Queen of Harts plans on making history. Looking ahead to Sunday’s match, Natalya brought up the fact that she lasted more than 56 minutes two years ago. At the 2019 Royal Rumble, Natalya entered #2 and lasted nearly an hour before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

Natalya tweeted, “I’ve lasted 56:01 in the Royal Rumble, longer than any other woman in #RoyalRumble history. As entrant number 30, I’ve never been more ready to win. #IronHart.”

According to the latest WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Betting Odds, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss are the odds-on favorites to win the fourth women’s Rumble match in history. The first three winners were Asuka in 2018, Becky Lynch in 2019, and Charlotte Flair a year ago.