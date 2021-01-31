– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Superstars teaming up to eliminate others in the Royal Rumble. Some of the names sent out include: Kurrgan, Rikishi, Mark Henry, Nia Jax, and Brock Lesnar.

– Below is a livestream of Royal Rumble matches from the past decade. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage of tonight’s show, starting with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET, then the main card at 7 pm ET.

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection includes: Dexter Lumis, Bianca Belair, and Carmella.