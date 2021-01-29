Ryback says he’s received death threats due to the recent war of words with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

As we’ve noted, Ryback and Henry recently went back & forth over Twitter and Busted Open Radio. You can click here for a recap of the lengthy statements from both wrestlers. In an update, Ryback took to Twitter yesterday and accused Busted Open Radio of giving Henry a platform to lie on behalf of WWE.

“Can’t thank @bustedopenradio enough for giving @themarkhenry a platform to completely lie on behalf of @wwe Receiving death threats and messages of intent to harm me and my family in 2021 is no joke. Fucking disgusting what you guys have provoked with this,” he wrote.

The Big Guy also responded to a fan who said he was torn between Ryback and Henry. Ryback said he’s telling the truth 100%, while Henry is lying while representing WWE and Vince McMahon.

He wrote, “One is telling the truth 100% and the other is lying out of his ass representing one of the most evil companies and owners on the planet. Tough choice Jeff, but you’re entitled to your opinion. [flexed biceps emoji”

Stay tuned for more on the Ryback – Henry situation. We noted a few days back at this link how Ryback said he was considering legal action.

You can see Ryback’s latest tweets below:

Can’t thank @bustedopenradio enough for giving @themarkhenry a platform to completely lie on behalf of @wwe Receiving death threats and messages of intent to harm me and my family in 2021 is no joke. Fucking disgusting what you guys have provoked with this. — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 28, 2021