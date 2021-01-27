This week on WWE’s The Bump, Santino Marella joined the panel to discuss all his well-known stints throughout his time in WWE. They first looked back at his 2008 Royal Rumble debut at Madison Square Garden, where he was right in the eye of the storm with The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. He says that debut was not a fortunate one, but he was glad to share the ring with these two legends.

“Well, I wouldn’t call that [debut] fortunate,” Santino Marella chuckled. “But it was a special moment for me because it was at Madison Square Garden. I was hoping that I would come out later after everyone was tired. I looked to the left, and I looked to the right, and all of a sudden, I was in the locker room trying to figure out what happened. That was a quick one. But I was honored to share the ring with these guys.”

One year later, Marella became a pre-meme sensation when his “I wasn’t ready yet” tagline was quoted over and over again throughout the WWE Universe. At this Rumble, he was eliminated right away by Kane as he climbed up on the apron. He tells the panel there was a reason why Kane was gunning for him the moment he came out.

“I’ll tell you what happened,” he began. “That day, earlier in the day, I was in catering. Kane [was there], and he was looking at a piece of chicken. He took his fork and was trying to put it through the chicken. I was looking at the same piece of chicken. So, I took my fork and went for the chicken, and my fork beat his fork, and I took the chicken. He looks at me like [makes an angry expression on his face]. I said, ‘Hey, you have to be ready, buddy.’ And that was the end of it.

“But later, he was waiting for me; when my name…when I was coming down the ring, he was waiting. Then, he clotheslined me and said, ‘You have to be ready, buddy.’ So, he had a grudge for me.”

When Cobra and Mick Foley’s Mr. Socko puppets squared off at the 2012 Royal Rumble, panelist Matt Camp asked if Marella envisioned these two settling their differences in a grudge match at WrestleMania. Marella said if it would have happened, he would have been all in for it.

“Either as a team or as foes ’cause look at this, this was very iconic,” he noted. “This was one of my favorite moments in wrestling that I did in my career. This moment deserved to be longer.”

Before concluding his interview, Marella had some surprising news to share with The Bump panel.

“Because this is called The Bump, my wife upstairs she has a little bump – baby bump. We’re going to have another baby!” he exclaimed. “Of course, my daughter Bianca is 25. She’s training to become a professional wrestler. She is very good. You’re going to see her become a superstar. And my little son Marko, he’s two. And now, we have one more coming!”

This little nugget turned out to be so much fun we figured we’d have another one, July 2021 Marko will be a big brother! @CarelliBianca will be a big sister again. Anna & I are beyond excited for this addition to our adventure. #parents #baby pic.twitter.com/bgJPiMG5WS — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) January 26, 2021

You can watch Santino Marella’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.