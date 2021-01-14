Since his move over to Monday Night Raw, Sheamus has enjoyed his mid-card push as a singles competitor. In his interview with the panel on WWE's The Bump, he mentions that regardless if he's competing in a No. 1 Contender's match or just having a general singles match, he enjoys setting an example for the up-and-coming NXT call-ups.

"I'm enjoying my wrestling at the moment. I'm enjoying having some good bangers with older talent and newer talent that come up from NXT," Sheamus mentioned as he began his interview. "I'm just getting in there and slugging it out and seeing what they're made of. We're definitely in a transitional phase with all these new Superstars coming up, who are cutting their teeth as well. I'm just having fun, you know?"

One of the NXT call-ups he enjoys working with is the former NXT Champion and North American titleholder, Keith Lee.

"I like him, man. I'm a big fan of those type of powerhouse guys that can move," he noted. "Keith is a bit of an anomaly, and I mean, he's such a big guy, powerful guy, but he can move and do all these crazy things. Like, when you saw him do a Spanish Fly on Drew [McIntyre] during the first Raw of 2021, it was incredible. He's got a lot of talent. He's a big lad, and I can hit him as hard as I want, and he won't go cryin'. Trust me; he hits really hard too."

Just last week, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre for his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Right now, fans are divided on whether or not they want to see this match happen. For Sheamus, he has tried to block out the negative feedback he's seen and heard online. He tries to persuade the indecisive fans by mentioning how this match could cement McIntyre's legacy as a World Champion.

"I know a lot of people - they read the stuff online, and you read the stuff on Twitter and all that - and it seems like a lot of people are angry about it," he stated. "I know some who think Bill Goldberg doesn't deserve an opportunity against Drew. But Goldberg definitely made an impression back in WCW when he first came out. I mean, he brought this new element, you know, destroying people in a short amount of time, and the streak. He's also a multi-time world champion, and he does keep himself in great shape.

"I don't think this is going to be a bad match for Drew. I think it's another opportunity for Drew to cement his legacy by going in against people like Goldberg and ultimately beating them. Maybe, he can go in there and take him out pretty fast. It'll be interesting to see."

Going back to his career, when asked by the panel what he'd like to accomplish this year, Sheamus says he would like to become an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. To do that, he must gain the Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by Big E over on SmackDown. If that dream does not pan out, he would like to have another big-scale match with John Morrison.

"I want to get a major title on my waist again. I want to get the IC title," he replied right away. "The IC title is still the number one priority for me. That's all I care about right now.

"I'd also like to keep working with new and current talents. I would like to go back in with John Morrison. We had some great matches and a great feud at the end of 2010. People don't really know how good he is. He's just an unbelievable athlete and has gotten better in time. I just want to keep going forward and have more banger matches. I just want to cement my legacy, if you know what I mean?"

You can watch Sheamus' full interview above.