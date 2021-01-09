Kayla Braxton announced on today's Talking Smack that Jey Uso is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura on next Friday's SmackDown.

Uso and Roman Reigns attacked Nakamura during last night's #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match that Adam Pearce eventually won by covering Shinsuke — thanks to the assist from Reigns and Jey. Nakamura will now get an opportunity to exact some revenge on next week's show.

Nakamura also commented after last night's SmackDown had ended.

"Was the wind blowing on me? #SDLive #kingofstrongstyle," Nakamura