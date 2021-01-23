AEW announced Tuesday’s AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel) lineup and it will feature 16 matches. Below is the card:

* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Shanna vs. KiLynn King

* SCU vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Mike Verna

* Miro with Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Chuck “Charles” Taylor vs. Fuego Del Sol

* M’Badu and KC Navarro vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny

* Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight

* Jurassic Express with Marko Stung vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow

* “Walk Off” with “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson (Guest Judges: Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards)

* Ray Jaz vs. 10 with 5 and -1

* Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black

* Davienne vs. Tay Conti with Anna Jay and -1

* Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker with Reba

* Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse with Diamante

* Abadon vs. Vertvixen

* Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales and Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto

