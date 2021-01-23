AEW announced Tuesday’s AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel) lineup and it will feature 16 matches. Below is the card:
* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook
* Shanna vs. KiLynn King
* SCU vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Mike Verna
* Miro with Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Chuck “Charles” Taylor vs. Fuego Del Sol
* M’Badu and KC Navarro vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny
* Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stung vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* “Walk Off” with “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson (Guest Judges: Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards)
* Ray Jaz vs. 10 with 5 and -1
* Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black
* Davienne vs. Tay Conti with Anna Jay and -1
* Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker with Reba
* Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse with Diamante
* Abadon vs. Vertvixen
* Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales and Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded sixteen match card featuring returning athletes, new tag teams, debuts, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/YKPhM48iSN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2021