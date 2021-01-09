After stepping away from WWE for five months, Sonya Deville made her grand return back last week on Friday Night SmackDown to help elevate not only the blue brand but to reposition herself as the leader both in the ring and backstage. This week, Deville came on Talking Smack to discuss her return and what goals she'd like to achieve this year.

"It's never felt better. It felt like it was never going to happen," Deville replied when asked how it feels to be back on SmackDown. "You know what? 2021 is going to be the year of Sonya Deville, but also the year of SmackDown. I'm excited about so many things to come for the show. And I'm excited to show you guys."

As seen by the WWE Universe, it looks like Deville is shifting focus towards pursuing an authoritative role backstage than going back to being just an in-ring competitor. She explains the sudden change to Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman.

"Yeah. I mean, anyone who knows me knows that is a natural fit for my personality," she stated. "I think it's a great kind of duo with [Adam] Pearce right now. I want to make SmackDown a good place to be and a good place to work. I want the women to get opportunities. I have a lot of things in store, and I think it's going to be positive and moving in an upward direction."

