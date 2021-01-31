Former WWE Superstar, Carlito, is backstage at tonight’s Royal Rumble and is expected to appear in the Men’s Rumble Match, according to PWInsider. This would be his first WWE match since 2010.

The report continued that Carlito is expected to be at tomorrow’s RAW and may be getting a tryout to be a producer for WWE.

Carlito last appeared for WWE in 2014 as part of his father, Carlos Colon, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Originally advertised to appear at earlier this month at RAW Legends Night, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported there was a communication error between WWE and Carlito as he was never officially booked for the show. Obviously, there was no heat between the two sides over this.

In other rumble news, the women’s rumble is currently scheduled for the middle of the PPV. The men’s match is closing out the PPV.