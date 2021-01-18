Perhaps the greatest WrestleMania rivalry of all-time featured the two defining Superstars of the Attitude Era – Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. These two legends met at three WrestleManias (15, 17, 19) and they headlined the first two of those events.

Austin won the first two while The Rock won the last in what would be Austin's last official match. The Rock has wrestled a handful of matches since then with his last coming in 2016. With both Superstars now far removed from the ring, Austin was asked who would win in a present-day match between he and The Rock when he joined A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

"Man, if you're asking me, it's gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin cause I would walk in there, stomp a mudhole in his ass and walk it dry," said Austin. "See, Rock's been out there making all these movies. He's the number one movie star in the world and I know he's been in the gym, but man I'm still pretty hard. I'm still pretty salty.

"You know, I'm still leaning on them beers and to match us up right here, right now, I'm predicting Stone Cold Steve Austin. I'm sure The Rock would tell you Dwayne Johnson…

"I tell you, it'd be a hell of a match. And it was always the deal where I brought out the best in him and he brought out the best in me."

There have been many overtures for Austin to return to the ring but he recently confirmed to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports that his in-ring career is over.

"Cause, you know, I'm still the biggest fan of the business that I was when I was seven years old changing the channels and stumbled across it; and then got the chance to learn it and have a pretty good run," Austin told Satin. "So, I don't want to do nothing else in the ring. I'm done. I've retired. Everybody knows that."

The Rock, on the other hand, has expressed that he would be interested in returning to the ring once more to face his cousin Roman Reigns.