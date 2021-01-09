After a career that spanned three decades, The Undertaker officially retired from in-ring competition this past year.

During his time as an active competitor, Taker was highly insistent on maintaining his aura, and very rarely let people people see the man behind the character. Speaking on Busted Open w/ Bully Ray, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin spoke about how happy he is that one of his best friends in the business can finally be himself.

"He can finally say after 30 years, 'Believe it or not, I'm a human being,'" Austin said. "I understand kayfabe. I understand the business, but when it's time to ride off into the sunset if Mark Calloway never talked about being The Undertaker, why shouldn't he have that opportunity to do that just like anybody else? Because he can't be The Undertaker anymore.

"He can make an appearance on RAW or whatever, but now it's time to live his life. The majority of his life was being that guy. So, I think it's great for him to do it. It doesn't bother me the least. Hell, I've done it. He'll start doing that cycle that everybody's been asking the same questions because that's going to take a long time. So, I think it's outstanding."

Austin also dove into some backstage memories with Bully Ray, specifically how the two of them and a certain Ayatollah would pass time in the locker room by chatting about rock-n-roll.

"You [Bully Ray], me, and Jericho used to sit around and Jericho with this trademark apple, sitting there--you know the way he would spin around and eat it?" Austin said. "It was so zany and so Jericho. We'd talk nothing, but music and Rock and Roll."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.